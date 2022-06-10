Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Burglary verdict ‘against the weight of the evidence’

Burglary verdict ‘against the weight of the evidence’

Fingerprint didn't match

By: Bennett Loudon June 10, 2022 0

The Fourth Department has reversed a burglary conviction because the verdict was not justified by the evidence presented.

