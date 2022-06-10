Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 3, 2022        85 NOT PROVIDED BILO INVESTOR LLC to BENTON, FAITH et ano Property Address: 15 ARNETT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12671 Page: 0622 Tax Account: 120.67-3-86 Full Sale Price: $65,000.00 14428 FROMM, SHELBY M to GARDNER, JOSHUA G et ano Property Address: 177 GREENWAY BOULEVARD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12671 Page: ...

