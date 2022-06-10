Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 20, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 20, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CASHMERE LANE 30 NEWCOMB STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - -  BRIDGES, DARRYL 30 NEWCOMB STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - COFFEE TOWER COLLECTIBLES 159 HARWOOD CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14625 - -  BEYEA, ANDREW 159 HARWOOD CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14625 - - CROSSROADS TOOL & MOLD INC 95 LA ...

