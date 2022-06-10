Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 19-20 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 19-20 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 19, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT JAMES A MAZZULLO LLC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR JUMPSTART VENTURES INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR M AND T PAINTING INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR RESCUE RESPONSE SYSTEMS LLC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR ROCHESTER SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR STJAMES, GARY A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR TIME TRANZ INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

