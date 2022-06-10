Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 3, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 3, 2022         102 NOT PROVIDED BASSETT, KYLEE A & BASSETT, KYLEE A Property Address: 277 SPENCER ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK, NA Amount: $5,994.92 CHEBBY, ERIC A & HAINES, LORI L Property Address: 6793 E CANAL ROAD, SWEDEN NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $25,000.00 COLLINS, JASON M Property ...

