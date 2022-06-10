Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 20, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 20, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOCCARDO, VINCENT J Appoints: BOCCARDO, DOUGLAS M BURNETT, JEANNE E Appoints: LANGTON, DIANA L HOMETAP FOUNDATION FUND LP Appoints: FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY LANGTON, DIANA L Appoints: BURNETT, JEANNE E PASSAFIUME, SARA Appoints: PASSAFIUME, VINCENT J WILLIAMS, ROSEMARIE Appoints: THOMAS, DOMINIQUE R

