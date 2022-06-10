Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / New push in NY to force gunmakers to adopt microstamping

New push in NY to force gunmakers to adopt microstamping

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE and MAYSOON KHAN June 10, 2022 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York this week became the second state to enact a law intended to force firearms manufacturers to adopt microstamping, a technology in which guns imprint tiny codes on ammunition cartridges as they are fired — creating a unique signature police could use to help solve crimes. Big questions remain, though, about ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo