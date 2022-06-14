Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Dillon AFC awards presented

Dillon AFC awards presented

AFC attorneys handle 180,000 cases annually

By: Bennett Loudon June 14, 2022 0

The 2021 Hon. Michael F. Dillon Attorney for Children Awards were presented Tuesday in the Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom of the M. Dolores Denman Courthouse of the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department. Each year the Fourth Department’s Attorneys for Children (AFC) Advisory Committee selects two outstanding AFCs for children from the Fifth, ...

