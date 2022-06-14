Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Documents rediscovered: Sojourner Truth’s NY court fight to save son

Documents rediscovered: Sojourner Truth’s NY court fight to save son

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL HILL June 14, 2022 0

In 1828, years before she took the name Sojourner Truth, a Black woman who had escaped slavery with her infant daughter won a court fight in New York's Hudson Valley to bring her son, Peter, home from Alabama. It was a historic case of a Black woman seeking the release of her son from slavery prevailing ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo