Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Ritchie

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Due process – Admission of guilty People v. Ritchie KA 20-00958 Appealed from Wayne County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order classifying him as a level three sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration Act. When the parties appeared for the SORA hearing, the parties ...

