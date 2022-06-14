Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 24, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 24, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT PLANTENY, LUIS A Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER PRICE, MAURICE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE PROFETTA, RONALD Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE QUINN, DEARK Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE RANDALL, LOUIS Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE REEVES, RANDELLE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE RIVERA, EDWIN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo