Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 7, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 7, 2022         98 NOT PROVIDED PUEBLO NUEVO II LLC & PUEBLO NUEVO II LLC Property Address: 54 SULLIVAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: IBERO-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Amount: $300,000.00 14445 PENEPENT, GILLIAN E Property Address: 413 WEST ELM STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $117,724.00 14450 GRAVES, CHRISTINA M & ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo