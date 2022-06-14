Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NY Court of Appeals: Bronx Zoo elephant named Happy isn't a person

NY Court of Appeals: Bronx Zoo elephant named Happy isn’t a person

By: The Associated Press June 14, 2022 0

Happy the elephant may be intelligent and deserving of compassion, but she cannot be considered a person being illegally confined to the Bronx Zoo, New York's top court ruled Tuesday. The 5-2 decision by the state Court of Appeals comes in a closely watched case that tested the boundaries of applying human rights to animals. The zoo ...

