Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Buffalo supermarket gunman in court on hate crime counts

Buffalo supermarket gunman in court on hate crime counts

By: The Associated Press CAROLYN THOMPSON June 16, 2022 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket made his first appearance in federal court on hate crime charges Thursday, and the judge urged prosecutors to quickly decide whether to pursue the death penalty given the "substantial" cost of those cases. In a brief proceeding, presiding Magistrate Judge ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo