Fourth Department – Batson challenge: People v. Stith

June 16, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Batson challenge Race-neutral explanation People v. Stith KA 19-01673 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his convictions of criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and harassment. He argues that the prosecutor’s exercise of a peremptory challenge with respect to a prospective juror constituted a violation ...

