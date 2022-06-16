Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Search warrant: People v. Socciarelli

June 16, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Search warrant Contents of smartphone – Nexus between internet use and IP address People v. Socciarelli KA 19-01166 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. He argues the court erred in refusing to suppress evidence ...

