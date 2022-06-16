Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hearing ordered in assault case after lawyer gives incorrect advice

Defense attorney gave erroneous advice

By: Bennett Loudon June 16, 2022 0

The Fourth Department has sent a case back to the lower court for a hearing because the defendant’s lawyer gave the defendant incorrect advice that led to a guilty plea.

