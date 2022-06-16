MICHAEL COBBS

PARTNER, BROWN HUTCHINSON LLP

Years in current role: 24

Cobbs has spent more than two decades as an attorney with Brown Hutchinson LLP. In addition to personal injury claims, Cobbs represents clients in complex civil litigation, labor and employment issues, wage and hour claims, equal opportunity and discrimination claims, business disputes, general contract drafting, review and negotiation, and commercial real estate transactions.

Cobbs graduated from the University of Rochester and received his J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law. He is a past president of the Rochester Black Bar Association.