Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 9, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 9, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 9, 2022        64 NOT PROVIDED JAMES JONES REVOCABLE TRUST et ano to SFR3-040 LLC Property Address: 46 SOMERSET STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12673 Page: 0610 Tax Account: 120.49-1-45 Full Sale Price: $55,000.00 14420 MERLE B MURPHY TESTAMENTARY TRUST et al to GUAMAN ESPINOZA, MARIA T et ano Property Address: 79 CRESTVIEW ...

