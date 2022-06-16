Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 26, 2022 FAMILY COURT JUDGMENT, FAMILY COURT NELSON, TIMOTHY Favor: NELSON, HOLLY R Amount: $18,790.41 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DEVERONICA, DOMINIC M 1030 WHITNEY ROAD APT 5E, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $2,188.79 ELM STREET LOUNGE et al 115 S ELM STREET, GREENSBORO NC 27401 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING LLC Attorney: ...

