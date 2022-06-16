Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 9, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 9, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 9, 2022         87 NOT PROVIDED MINEMIER, MARTIN G & MINEMIER, SUZANNE J Property Address: 1312 LEHIGH STATION, HENRIETTA NY Lender: KINECTA FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $40,000.00 PHELPS, AMANDA Property Address: 49 TALL TREE DRIVE, PENFIELD NY Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $7,673.95 14428 WESTSIDE STORAGE LLC Property Address: 495 ATTRIDGE ROAD, NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $565,000.00 14445 DUNIVENT, JENNIFER Property ...

