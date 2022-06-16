ROSS CELLINO

OWNER, CELLINO LAW

Cellino is the founding partner of Cellino Law and through his legal career has obtained millions of dollars in recoveries for clients.

Cellino and Stephen Barnes founded Cellino & Barnes in 1995 and turned it into one of the best-known personal injury law firms in Western New York. The firm dissolved after a legal dispute that began in 2017, and Barnes died in a plane crash in 2020.

Cellino received his bachelor’s degree from State University College at Buffalo and his J.D. from University at Buffalo School of Law.