STEPHEN A. SEGAR

FOUNDER AND MANAGING PARTNER, SEGAR & SCIORTINO PLLC

Years in current role: 30

What has been your biggest success over the past year?

Maintaining the entirety of our staff, fully employed, throughout the COVID pandemic while continuing to provide responsive and caring legal services concentrating in personal injury, workers’ compensation and Social Security Disability.

What are your expectations for the rest of this year?

To continue what I’ve mentioned above.

What advice would you give someone starting a personal injury law practice right now?

It’s not hard to do the right thing.

If you could practice one area of law that you haven’t practiced in your career, what would it be and why?

I can’t say really. I’ve been lucky. I loved Torts in law school; it was my favorite subject. I pursued a job with a plaintiff’s personal injury firm and I’ve never looked back.

What is one personal goal you have for the next year?

Two goals actually — they’re the same two every year: strive to be a better lawyer and strive to be a better person.