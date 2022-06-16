Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Daily Record’s Power 20 Personal Injury 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2022 0

We are excited to continue to build on our Power List program with our third list of 2022: our Power 20 Personal Injury list.

Ben Jacobs

This list includes lawyers who have spent much of their career working on personal injury cases, on the plaintiff side, the defense side or both.

The people on this list help attend to the legal needs of clients involved in personal injury cases, and they have helped limit the disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has caused. They are working to push the Rochester legal community forward during a time of uncertainty and change, and we are excited to see what they are able to accomplish going forward.

As with our previous lists, the Power 20 Personal Injury list is presented in alphabetical order. And again, rather than tell you about all of these power players’ accomplishments and accolades, we decided to give them a chance to tell you more about themselves through their answers to a few different questions. For anyone who was unable to complete our questionnaire, we put together a small profile.
I welcome any feedback you have at bjacobs@bridgetowermedia.com.

Associate Publisher and Editor

Power 20 Personal Injury 2022

Rich Barnes
The Barnes Firm

Jon Bonavilla
Evans Fox LLP

Robert L. Brenna
Brenna Boyce PLLC

Ross Cellino
Cellino Law

William D. Christ
Phillips Lytle LLP

Michael Cobbs
Brown Hutchinson LLP

Louis B. Cristo
Trevett Cristo

Laurie Donofrio
Kelly White Donofrio LLP

Thomas Ferrazzi Ferris
Connors & Ferris, LLP

Deborah M. Field 
Morris & Morris

Peter Gregory
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Bradley P. Kammholz
Kammholz Rossi PLLC

Paul Marasco
The Marasco Law Firm

William Mattar
William Mattar, P.C.

Al Parisi
Parisi & Bellavia Law

Dara R. Pavia
Brown, Gruttadaro & Prato, PLLC

James V. Philippone
Philippone Law Offices

Peter T. Rodgers
Lacy Katzen LLP

Stephen Schwarz 
Faraci Lange

Stephen A. Segar
Segar & Sciortino PLLC

