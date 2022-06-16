The Daily Record’s Power 20 Personal Injury 2022

We are excited to continue to build on our Power List program with our third list of 2022: our Power 20 Personal Injury list.
This list includes lawyers who have spent much of their career working on personal injury cases, on the plaintiff side, the defense side or both.
The people on this list help attend to the legal needs of clients involved in personal injury cases, and they have helped limit the disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has caused. They are working to push the Rochester legal community forward during a time of uncertainty and change, and we are excited to see what they are able to accomplish going forward.
As with our previous lists, the Power 20 Personal Injury list is presented in alphabetical order. And again, rather than tell you about all of these power players’ accomplishments and accolades, we decided to give them a chance to tell you more about themselves through their answers to a few different questions. For anyone who was unable to complete our questionnaire, we put together a small profile.
I welcome any feedback you have at bjacobs@bridgetowermedia.com.
Ben Jacobs
Associate Publisher and Editor
Power 20 Personal Injury 2022
Rich Barnes
The Barnes Firm
Jon Bonavilla
Evans Fox LLP
Robert L. Brenna
Brenna Boyce PLLC
Ross Cellino
Cellino Law
William D. Christ
Phillips Lytle LLP
Michael Cobbs
Brown Hutchinson LLP
Louis B. Cristo
Trevett Cristo
Laurie Donofrio
Kelly White Donofrio LLP
Thomas Ferrazzi Ferris
Connors & Ferris, LLP
Deborah M. Field
Morris & Morris
Peter Gregory
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Bradley P. Kammholz
Kammholz Rossi PLLC
Paul Marasco
The Marasco Law Firm
William Mattar
William Mattar, P.C.
Al Parisi
Parisi & Bellavia Law
Dara R. Pavia
Brown, Gruttadaro & Prato, PLLC
James V. Philippone
Philippone Law Offices
Peter T. Rodgers
Lacy Katzen LLP
Stephen Schwarz
Faraci Lange
Stephen A. Segar
Segar & Sciortino PLLC