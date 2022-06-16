The Daily Record’s Power 20 Personal Injury 2022

We are excited to continue to build on our Power List program with our third list of 2022: our Power 20 Personal Injury list.

This list includes lawyers who have spent much of their career working on personal injury cases, on the plaintiff side, the defense side or both.

The people on this list help attend to the legal needs of clients involved in personal injury cases, and they have helped limit the disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has caused. They are working to push the Rochester legal community forward during a time of uncertainty and change, and we are excited to see what they are able to accomplish going forward.

As with our previous lists, the Power 20 Personal Injury list is presented in alphabetical order. And again, rather than tell you about all of these power players’ accomplishments and accolades, we decided to give them a chance to tell you more about themselves through their answers to a few different questions. For anyone who was unable to complete our questionnaire, we put together a small profile.

I welcome any feedback you have at bjacobs@bridgetowermedia.com.

Ben Jacobs

Associate Publisher and Editor

Power 20 Personal Injury 2022

Rich Barnes

The Barnes Firm

Jon Bonavilla

Evans Fox LLP

Robert L. Brenna

Brenna Boyce PLLC

Ross Cellino

Cellino Law

William D. Christ

Phillips Lytle LLP

Michael Cobbs

Brown Hutchinson LLP

Louis B. Cristo

Trevett Cristo

Laurie Donofrio

Kelly White Donofrio LLP

Thomas Ferrazzi Ferris

Connors & Ferris, LLP

Deborah M. Field

Morris & Morris

Peter Gregory

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Bradley P. Kammholz

Kammholz Rossi PLLC

Paul Marasco

The Marasco Law Firm

William Mattar

William Mattar, P.C.

Al Parisi

Parisi & Bellavia Law

Dara R. Pavia

Brown, Gruttadaro & Prato, PLLC

James V. Philippone

Philippone Law Offices

Peter T. Rodgers

Lacy Katzen LLP

Stephen Schwarz

Faraci Lange

Stephen A. Segar

Segar & Sciortino PLLC