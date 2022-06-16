THOMAS FERRAZZI FERRIS

FOUNDING PARTNER, CONNORS & FERRIS, LLP

Years in current role: 21

Ferris and Gregory Connors founded Connors & Ferris LLP in 2001 and have grown it onto one of the largest firms representing injured workers in New York, with offices in Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and New York City.

Ferris lives in Rochester with his wife, Ann. He served as a council member on the Sweden Town Board from 2004-09.

Ferris received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Brockport and his J.D. from SUNY Buffalo Law School. He was a co-chair for the University of Buffalo Law School Alumni Association’s 125th Anniversary Fund Drive in 2012.