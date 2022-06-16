WILLIAM K. MATTAR

PRESIDENT, WILLIAM MATTAR, P.C. LAW OFFICES

Years in current role: 32

Mattar opened William Mattar Law Offices in 1990 in Williamsville. The firm initially handled a variety of legal matters but now focuses on motor vehicle accidents and has expanded to include offices in Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, New York City and Long Island.

Mattar is president of the Williamsville Preservation Foundation, form president of Williamsville Business & Professional Association, former president of the Erie County Bar Foundation, former chapter chair and former education chair of Young Presidents’ Organization and former president of Amherst Kiwanis Club.

Mattar received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and his J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law.