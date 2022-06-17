Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Abughanem

June 17, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department  Ineffective assistance of counsel Court interference with interpreters – Assault People v. Abughanem KA 19-00583 Appealed from an Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and two counts of assault resulting from an incident of domestic violence between the ...

