Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 13, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 13, 2022        85 14420 DEVINE, MELISSA SUSAN et ano to TUTTLE, KAMMILYNN ELIZABETH Property Address: 7 TEAROSE MEADOW LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12675 Page: 0572 Tax Account: 054.01-1-48 Full Sale Price: $228,000.00 DONAHUE, JOHN R to MCGLYNN, MAUREEN G Property Address: 20 MCCORMICK LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12675 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo