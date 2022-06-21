Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 27, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT SOUTH CLINTON LIQUOR INC 982 CLINTON AVE SOUTH, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $34,000.00 TRI-LINE AUTOMATION CORP 1000 UNIVERSITY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS ...

