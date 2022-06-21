Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 13, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 13, 2022         127 NOT PROVIDED CORNELL, DENISE L & HEINER, DAVID Property Address: 420 PALMER ROAD, RIGA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $154,500.00 MANISCALCO, BRITTNEY & MANISCALCO, FRANCESCO PAOLO Property Address: 2 SANIBEL DRIVE, PERINTON NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $135,000.00 14416 MANTE, DARLENE M & MANTE, ERIC C Property ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo