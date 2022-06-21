Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New body armor rules in NY miss vest worn by Buffalo killer

By: The Associated Press MAYSOON KHAN June 21, 2022 0

New York's new law barring sales of bullet-resistant vests to most civilians doesn't cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket, a gap that could limit its effectiveness in deterring future military-style assaults. During the May 14 attack, Payton Gendron wore a steel-plated vest, an armor strong ...

