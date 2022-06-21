Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Phillips Lytle LLP | Sean Donahue

Phillips Lytle LLP | Sean Donahue

By: Patty Remmell Admin June 21, 2022 0

Phillips Lytle LLP announces that Sean M. Donahue joins the firm as an associate in the firm’s Land, Environment & Energy Practice Group. Donahue received his J.D. from Florida State University and his B.S. from the University of Central Florida.  

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo