Phillips Lytle LLP | Lucy Berkman

Phillips Lytle LLP announces that Lucy M. Berkman joins their firm as special counsel in the family wealth planning practice group. Berkman received her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law and her B.S. from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

