Phillips Lytle LLP | Chong Lim

June 21, 2022

Phillips Lytle LLP announces that Chong S. Lim joins the firm as special counsel in the litigation practice group. He received his J.D. from St. John’s School of Law and his B.A. from the University at Albany.

