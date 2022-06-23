Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Batson challenge: People v. Douglas

June 23, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Batson challenge Juror’s statements People v. Douglas KA 17-01337 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon and assault. He had been previously acquitted of two counts of the indictment. He argues that the court erred in denying his Batson ...

