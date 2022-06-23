Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 15, 2022        65 14420 ASHWORTH, ADAM J et ano to NAPPA, ANTHONY J et ano Property Address: 431 SALMON CREEK ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12676 Page: 0451 Tax Account: 099.02-1-8.2 Full Sale Price: $565,000.00 BAKER, HAYLEY M et ano to PAK, JONAH N et ano Property Address: 85 SMITH ...

