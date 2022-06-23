Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Supreme Court expands gun rights, striking New York limits

Supreme Court expands gun rights, striking New York limits

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO June 23, 2022 0

In a major expansion of gun rights, the Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The decision follows recent mass shootings and is expected to ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the nation's largest cities — including New York, Los Angeles ...

