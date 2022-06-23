Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Woods Oviatt Gilman adds eight attorneys

Vaisey Nicholson & Nearpass PLLC combines with larger firm

By: Bennett Loudon June 23, 2022 0

Rochester-based law firms Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP and Vaisey Nicholson & Nearpass (VNN) PLLC will combine with VNN’s eight attorneys and staff joining Woods Oviatt, effective July 1. The addition will increase Woods Oviatt’s total attorney headcount to 109. Six of VNN’s attorneys, who were partners at VNN, will become partners at Woods Oviatt. Each employee of ...

