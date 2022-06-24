Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / After Supreme Court gun decision, what’s next?

After Supreme Court gun decision, what’s next?

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN June 24, 2022 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has issued its biggest gun rights ruling in more than a decade. Here are some questions and answers about what the Thursday decision does and does not do: WHAT EXACTLY WAS THE SUPREME COURT RULING ON GUNS? The Supreme Court said that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public ...

