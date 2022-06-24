Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Canisius recruit gets bail on gun charges; school drops him

By: The Associated Press JOHN WAWROW June 24, 2022 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state supreme court judge on Thursday set bail at $100,000 for a Canisius College basketball recruit arrested for having two handguns, a shotgun and numerous high-capacity magazines outside the school's indoor athletic complex. Shortly after Judge Debra Givens granted bail to Sarion McGee, Canisius athletic director Bill Maher told ...

