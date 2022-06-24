Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Cross-examination: People v. Johnson

Fourth Department – Cross-examination: People v. Johnson

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Cross-examination Irrelevant facts – Voir dire – English as second language People v. Johnson KA 18-00692 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of four counts of burglary. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the record is sufficient with a prospective juror’s ability to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo