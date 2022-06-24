Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 16, 2022        83 NOT PROVIDED VDC LLC et al to 310 CHILD STREET LLC et al Property Address: 366 ELLISON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12677 Page: 0225 Tax Account: 107.30-3-72 Full Sale Price: $165,000.00 14420 BRITTON, CATHLEEN M et ano to BARRETT, STEPHANIE et ano Property Address: 118 LAURA LANE, BROCKPORT ...

