Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 31, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 31, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 31, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT FADLEY, CARL JR et al 3380 STRATHAM CIRCLE NW, CANTON NY 44708 Favor: COCONUT FUNDING CORPORATION Attorney: RHETT A FRIMET ESQ Amount: $15,314.00 GRUNDY, ALBERT J 80 TRAPPERS RUN, MORGANTOWN PA 19543 Favor: ORDEN, TERRI et ano Attorney: MICHAEL OBRIEN ESQ Amount: $963.45 HARRISON, DWAYNE L SR 32 WEEGER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: ...

