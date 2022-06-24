Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 16, 2022         106 NOT PROVIDED DATTALO, ANNA MARIE & DATTALO, RICHARD Property Address: 35 CAPRI DRIVE, GATES NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $144,000.00 DAVIS, ANDREA R & DAVIS, LANCE J Property Address: 5 BLUE MOUNTAIN DRIVE, PARMA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $313,600.00 FIRST SOURCE DEVELOPMENT ...

