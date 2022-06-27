Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 1, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT HALLIGAN, JULIA 55 ASTRONAUT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA Attorney: JOSEPH JAKAS ESQ Amount: $18,102.11 SMITH, AUBREY 253 LOOMIS AVENUE, SYRACUSE NY 13207 Favor: ISAAC HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING INC Attorney: JODIE L RYAN ESQ Amount: $21,169.60 SMITH, SHANEL et ano 55 KELLY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE ...

