Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 1, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 1, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN DIAZ, AMERICA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $152,722.72 MECHANICS LIEN CORPORATE CROSSINGS HOLDINGS LLC Favor: PRO CARPET INC Amount: $97,219.70

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo