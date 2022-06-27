Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 1, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOHJANEN, KIMBERLY A Appoints: BOHJANEN, PAUL R CAMIOLO, THOMAS A Appoints: CAMIOLO, MATTHEW L CWABS INC Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC HERCHEK, YUN PARK Appoints: HERCHEK, JAMES C KRIENKE, GERALDINE H Appoints: KRIENKE, GARRICK G MCLP ASSET CO INC Appoints: SELENE FINANCE LP MULDOON, MARIA P Appoints: MICHAEL E, MULDOON RICHARD, RICHTER J Appoints: RICHTER, ...

