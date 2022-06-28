Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Kidnapping: People v. Murray

Fourth Department – Kidnapping: People v. Murray

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Kidnapping Multiple counts – Acquittal People v. Murray KA 19-00970 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of one count of kidnapping and two counts of burglary. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the jury’s decision to acquit him of the kidnapping count related ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo