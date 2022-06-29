Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Evans: Ensuring quality housing means adding bite to code enforcement

Evans: Ensuring quality housing means adding bite to code enforcement

By: Kevin Oklobzija June 29, 2022 0

Providing bite and not just bark for code enforcement officials will be at the forefront of a 16-point plan to ensure quality housing in the city of Rochester. On the recommendation of the Housing Quality Task Force, the City Law Department will hire an attorney to focus on code violations as well as landlord and tenant ...

