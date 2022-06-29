Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge Richard D. Rosenbloom has died

Served one term on state Supreme Court

By: Bennett Loudon June 29, 2022 0

Former New York State Supreme Court Justice Richard D. Rosenbloom died June 24. He was 88.

